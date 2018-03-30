WSJ x Capital in English – unter diesem Label lesen Sie regelmäßig die besten Inhalte des Wall Street Journal auf capital.de. Aktuell und tiefgründig, kostenlos und im englischen Original.

A few years ago, U.S. Treasury officials noticed a troubling undertow in the world’s financial currents. Shell companies were shifting billions of dollars through a little-known bank in Latvia, a former Soviet state of two million people.

Treasury officials say they concluded the institution, ABLV Bank, was laundering money for corrupt clients in Russia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Late last year, the officials say they found more: North Korea’s nuclear missile program was using front companies to move money through the bank.

On Feb. 13, the U.S. Treasury declared ABLV an “institutionalized money laundering” operation—one of the largest in Europe’s recent history—and announced plans to sanction it and cut its access to dollars. The U.S. didn’t accuse ABLV of knowing the identities of the shell-company owners, but said the bank “proactively pushes money laundering and regulatory circumvention schemes” to its clients. The declaration sparked a €700 million ($865 million) run on the bank that forced it to close.

That the U.S. invoked a rare sanction in a fellow NATO member-country shows the scale of the threat it perceives from this small corner of the European Union. A parade of American diplomats have visited Latvia in recent years saying that lax regulation allowed criminal or sanctioned entities to sneak ill-gotten fortunes into Europe.

“It’s a national security issue,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told Latvian reporters in February, during a visit to Riga days after the U.S. sanctioned ABLV. “Security threats can take many forms, including corruption and efforts to undermine the integrity of the financial system,” he said.

Just before it collapsed, ABLV called the Treasury’s accusations “inaccurate in important respects” and pledged to work “quickly and cooperatively with U.S. regulators to resolve their concerns.” ABLV executives said they did everything in their power to fight money laundering.

The ABLV debacle has exposed the shortcomings of European regulators, who believed for years Latvia’s banks weren’t doing enough to scrutinize their clients, but did little to stop it, U.S. officials say. Washington informed the European Central Bank about the imminent crackdown on ABLV just minutes before the Treasury issued its Feb. 13 statement.

Since the 2008 recession, ECB officials have been preoccupied with troubleshooting one financial crisis after another. In the wake of ABLV’s collapse the ECB defended its supervision of banks and noted it doesn’t have investigative powers to uncover money laundering, a task the bloc leaves to member governments. The European Commission—the EU’s executive arm—said the bloc has strong anti-money-laundering legislation. “It’s up to national authorities to enforce these rules,” the commission said.

Latvian officials have acknowledged ABLV was handling criminal money, possibly unwittingly. Some officials said the country has tried its best to combat illicit finance but lacks the resources to check the hundreds of billions of dollars flowing in and out of the country yearly.

“The number of investigators is not enough,” said Viesturs Burkans, head of the country’s anti-money-laundering office. In a sign of the challenges facing Latvian regulators, the country’s central bank governor, Ilmārs Rimšēvičs, was arrested in February on charges of soliciting a bribe from a different local bank, which he denies.