In a press conference after his summit with Kim Jong Un, President Trump said: “Honestly, I think he’s going to do these things. I may be wrong. I mean, I may stand before you in six months and say, ‘Hey, I was wrong.’ I don’t know that I’ll ever admit that, but I’ll find some kind of an excuse.”

Can Donald Trump break every rule in the book and still win? With the North Korean nuclear threat, we are about to find out.

Mr. Trump successfully broke the rules of presidential campaigning. His defeat of Hillary Clinton was “unthinkable.” He has turned virtually the entire Washington press corps into a determined opposition and routinely calls on his own attorney general to resign.

No U.S. president has ever done these things. What has this approach produced?

Politically, it has provided his supporters the constant reassurance that he will fight for them in the most public way with anyone.

Mr. Trump’s most substantive legislative achievement is the 2017 tax cut. If he announced his retirement next week, history would record that his presidency gave the nation one of the most beneficial economies on record. In the U.S. today, there is work for virtually everyone.

The tax cut, however, was negotiated with Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Kevin Brady, who should not be mistaken for Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

This week in Singapore, President Trump greeted Mr. Kim in front of American and North Korean flags arrayed as equals, extended his hand in friendship four times before their private conversation, and when the summit was over said, “I do trust him.”

There are at least three arguments for Mr. Trump’s convivial approach to Kim Jong Un.

One is that his predecessors’ old-school diplomatic strategies toward North Korea manifestly failed. A second is that unlike Ronald Reagan’s nuclear negotiating partners in the Soviet Union, which was malign but rational, Kim Jong Un’s rule is solitary and whimsically homicidal. In early 2017, Mr. Kim executed five senior North Korean officials with an antiaircraft gun. There is arguably no alternative to Mr. Trump’s fake flattery of a nut case who possesses up to 60 nuclear bombs.

A last argument for Mr. Trump’s break-all-the-rules approach is that the clock is ticking. Mike Pompeo said in early 2017, when he was CIA director, that Mr. Kim’s scientists were probably within “a handful of months” of being able to produce a nuclear-armed ballistic missile that could survive re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. The best guess previously was that North Korea was years from this capability.

There is indeed a case for disruption and breaking the rules of international engagement. But to put it bluntly: When do we start winning?

Motion isn’t winning. It’s just motion. Mr. Trump’s unconstrained self-confidence is something to behold, such as his tweeting Wednesday, “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.” But self-belief cannot make the decades-old complexities of a North Korea simply go away.

After the summit, Mr. Trump made a major announcement about pulling back the U.S. troop presence in South Korea. Was there any planning behind that surprise?

It would be nice to believe that Secretary of State Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton have been working the back channels and that significant breakthroughs will emerge now. There is no evidence of that. Mr. Pompeo on Wednesday described a time-frame for disarmament of 21/2 years. It sounds as if we are back in the familiar foothills of the North Korean nuclear mountain.

In 2017, after Mr. Kim exploded the largest of his nuclear bombs so far, the Trump administration obtained U.N. sanctions that were squeezing North Korea. I think one of the main reasons Mr. Kim agreed to the summit was to get relief from those sanctions. Within hours of the summit, a statement by China made it clear the sanctions regime is going to erode during negotiations. Restoring that leverage will be impossible. It is a big loss.

The Iran nuclear-deal withdrawal was a good step, but what has become of it? State Department officials are attempting to gain Europe’s support for this decision at the same time that Mr. Trump is fighting the G-7 over trade.

Mr. Trump’s public trade battle with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Europeans is entertaining, and this week’s news that the U.S. is about to impose tariffs of tens of billions of dollars on China is provocative. But when should we expect a recognizable economic benefit for the U.S. to appear?

In dealing with foreign powers—North Korea, Iran, China, Europe, Mexico, Canada, Russia—we have been watching the attention-getting half of Mr. Trump’s improvisational negotiating model. Where’s the rest of it? When do we get the payoff for all this activity?

It isn’t just our show, either. America’s traditional Asian allies in Japan, India, Taiwan and elsewhere are calculating, with every U.S. statement or presidential tweet, whether to lean toward the U.S., China or even Russia.

Feeling good again about America matters. But in an unsentimental world, that isn’t the same as winning.

